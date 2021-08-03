Got a spare £15 million? You can buy Pete Townshend's house

Pete Townshend is selling his London home, and it could be yours for just £15 million (US $21m). And while this might sounds a trifle pricey, the property does have serious rock'n'roll credentials.

Not only has it been The Who guitarist's base for the last 25 years, it formerly belonged to Rolling Stones' guitarist Ronnie Wood. Wood converted the basement into a studio, where he recorded his solo albums I've Got My Own Album To Do and Now Look, and where the Stones recorded the original demo for the classic It's Only Rock 'N' Roll (But I Like It), with David Bowie in attendance.

The house in Richmond, which is known as "The Wick" and comes with its own Wikipedia page, was designed in 1775 by the architect Robert Mylne, who also designed the original Blackfriars Bridge over the River Thames.

“The glorious views from The Wick are undoubtedly the greatest asset of its sensational position,” say Property Consultants Pereds. “Uniquely the only English landscape view protected by an Act of Parliament, the prospect over lush meadows and mature woodland intersected by the River Thames is truly inspirational in all seasons. The views have been immortalized in paintings and drawings by numerous artists including Reynolds, Gainsborough and Turner."

According to Pereds, the 18th century scholar and essayist Charles Philipp Moritz once referred to the estate as “one of the finest prospects in the world."

The four storey property comes with over half an acre of terraced gardens, a heated pool, four cloakrooms, storage vaults, a dumb waiter and a dog's room.

Download the brochure.