Girlschool part ways with Enid Williams again

Girlschool have parted ways with long-time bass player and founder member Enid Williams.

The announcement was made by the band on Facebook, in a statement that read, "We wish to inform our fans that Girlschool have parted ways once again with bassist Enid Williams.

"Tracey Lamb formerly of Rock Goddess and Girlschool (1987-1991 & 1993-2000) will be helping us out on upcoming dates until we find a permanent replacement.

"Girlschool would like to wish Enid all the best in all her future Ventures.

"Thanks to you our fans for standing by us all these years and we will see you at all the shows, we’re also looking forward to recording new material soon."

Williams responded with a post that read, "I'm on the last day of my holiday with my boyfriend after having no Christmas when I discovered I'd been stabbed in the back yet again. I'll comment on my return."

One of the founder members of Girlschool, Williams first left the band in 1982, after their first two albums, Demolition and Hit And Run. She returned to Girlschool in 2000.

Girlschool play three Australian shows in June and at the Wacken Festival in August, and join Saxon's 40th Anniversary tour for shows in Glasgow and London in October.

Tickets are on sale now.

