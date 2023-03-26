Former Iron Maiden frontman Blaze Bayley hospitalised after heart attack

Former Iron Maiden singer Blaze Bayley is in hospital after suffering a heart attack. The news was broken in a post by his management team on Facebook.

The post read: "We sincerely regret to announce that Blaze had a heart attack at home yesterday evening and is now in hospital in a stable condition, awaiting news of further surgery/treatment.

"He is in good spirits in the circumstances but utterly disappointed to have to postpone our imminent shows due in March and April. Ticket refunds will be available at source but we truly hope you will keep your tickets and make it to the new dates which we will be announcing as soon as they are scheduled.

"Regarding shows already booked for June-November this year, we understandably have to wait a short while to see how quick Blaze’s recovery will be, so please stay tuned and meanwhile most importantly we're sure you will join us in wishing him a complete and speedy recovery.

"Blaze misses you, cannot wait to regain full health and see you all again."

Bayley has just finished a UK tour – his most recent show was at Eleven in Stoke-on-Trent on March 19 – and was due to begin his European schedule at the LA venue in Cham, Germany, on March 29.

Bayley is also booked at the Steel Fest in Stalowa Wola, Poland, on August 26, and embarks on an eight-date run of shows in Belgium and Germany the following month. Another UK tour is scheduled for late October and early November.