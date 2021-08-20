Foo Fighters will receive the Global Icon Award at the 2021 VMAs

Foo Fighters will receive the Global Icon Award at this year's MTV VMAs, which will take place on Sunday September 12 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

The VMAs revealed on August 19 via social media that the Foos would take home this award. It has also been confirmed that the band will perform live during the event.

According to a press release, the Global Icon Award "celebrates an artist/band whose unparalleled career and continued impact and influence has maintained a unique level of global success in music and beyond. The VMAs will honor the global icon who has left an indelible mark on the musical landscape and continues to influence, inspire, and evolve."

The Foos are also up for three other awards at the ceremony, with the visuals for their Medicine At Midnight single Shame Shame appearing in the Best Rock, Best Cinematography and Best Choreography categories. The last time that they took home a VMA was in 2011, when they won Best Rock Video for Walk.

Earlier this week the Foo Fighters announced a run of UK stadium shows for summer 2022, with rotating supporting acts St. Vincent, Shame, Courtney Barnett, Hot Milk and Loose Articles.

Speaking of the new stadium dates, frontman Grohl says: "We can’t fucking wait to get back to the UK! It’s been far too long. Get ready to make up for lost time with some long ass nights of rock & roll".

June 25: Manchester, Emirates Old Trafford (w/ St Vincent & Loose Articles)

June 27: Birmingham, Villa Park (w/ Courtney Barnett & Hot Milk)

June 30: London, London Stadium (w/ St Vincent & Shame)

July 02: London, London Stadium (w/ Courtney Barnett & Hot Milk)