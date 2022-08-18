Five Finger Death Punch's Ivan Moody on Tommy Lee's nude photo: "Nobody's that well hung"

Five Finger Death Punch frontman Ivan Moody has some, erm, interesting thoughts on the infamous nude photo that Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee uploaded to social media last week.

Moody was talking to iHeartRadio Canada ahead of the release of brand new Five Finger Death Punch album Afterlife, when he was asked if he texted his pal Lee after the drummer broke the internet with the unexpectedly candid snap.

"No, I didn't, because in this day and age you kind of expect it from Tommy, as sad as that may or not be able to say," says Moody, seemingly unfazed by the whole thing. He does, however, have notes on some of the specifics of Lee's manhood.

"But the reality of it is it looks like the guy just got done rubbing one out," Moody adds. "Nobody's that well hung. So good for you, Tommy."

In an exclusive recent interview with Metal Hammer, Moody revealed that he wasn't a huge fan of Five Finger Death Punch's controversial Living The Dream video, which was released at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic and which many interpreted as being 'anti-mask'.

“There was the mask thing and the awkwardness of the whole thing. That’s what he visualised, but it’s not what I had in mind when I wrote it. For those who understood it, great. And for those who didn’t, I’m sorry, I didn’t agree with it either. I love Zoltan to death, that’s his opinion, but it won’t ever be done with my name on it again.”

Afterlife is released tomorrow via Better Noise.