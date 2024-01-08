Death metal veterans Dying Fetus just stole the show at a US hardcore festival, and videos of the mosh pits from their set are going viral

Death metal veterans Dying Fetus seemingly stole the show at a two-day hardcore festival that took place in Tampa, Florida this past weekend (January 6-7). Fya Fest 2024 took over the Shanna and Bryan Glazer community centre with a stacked lineup across both days that included sets from the likes of Trapped Under Ice, Twitching Tongues, Incendiary, Militarie Gun, Sunami and many more - but it was Dying Fetus' forty-five minute set on Saturday night that has got most people talking.

Despite being a little out of place on a lineup absolutely dominated by punk and hardcore bands, Maryland's finest went down an absolute storm with a pulverising, eight-song set that included their cover of Integrity's Judgement Day, originally recorded for 1998's Killing On Adrenaline. The band were joined by Twitching Tongues frontman Colin Young for the song, which, along with Dying Fetus' own material, sparked some of the most enthusiastic pits of the whole weekend.

Dying Fetus' set has since gone viral on X (formerly Twitter), with the band's name trending on the platform and footage of the show amassing hundreds of thousands of views. Many longtime fans are clearly delighted to see the death metallers going over so well with a different audience.

"Seeing Dying Fetus in that environment is such a rare and special thing," remarked one user, while another jovially noted: "must’ve watched every clip there is of that Dying Fetus set, would’ve slapped my nan to see that irl."

Fans who were actually at the show appear just as excited about the whole thing, with one stating proudly: "Can’t believe I was a part of this music history. I got to beat people up to Dying Fetus."

Watch footage from the historic gig below.

Can’t stop thinking about that Dying Fetus set pic.twitter.com/ZQbomCfJGdJanuary 7, 2024 See more

Dying fetus fya fest pic.twitter.com/3zy7Nz2eswJanuary 7, 2024 See more

Dying Fetus' most recent studio album, Make Them Beg For Death, was released in September of last year and received critical acclaim. In an 8/10 review for Metal Hammer, writer Ken McIntyre surmised: "It’s at this point when you realise you are truly in the presence of masters. Nine albums and four decades in, Dying Fetus still enthral and repulse."

The band will play Electric City in Buffalo, New York this May before heading to Europe the following month to return to this year's Download Festival.