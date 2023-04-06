Diamond Head's Brian Tatler steps up to replace Paul Quinn as Saxon live guitarist

Diamond Head founder Brian Tatler has been announced as Saxon's new touring guitarist. The news comes a month after Saxon founding guitarist Paul Quinn announced that he would no longer be touring with the band.

The news was originally broken in a social media post by the band, which read, "After much soul searching our great friend and fellow warrior Paul Quinn has decided to step back from touring with Saxon. After many years on the road, with the subsequent stress and tiredness that accompany long tour schedules, Paul doesn't want his performance to suffer and let his fellow band mates and fans down.

"Paul will continue to record with the band and may play select special shows in the future. Saxon stand by Paul's decision and will keep you all informed regarding our next journey."

Now the band have confirmed that Brian Tatler will be stepping into Quinn's shoes, with Saxon frontman Biff Byford saying, “We welcome our good friend Brian Tatler aboard the Saxon battleship on our live journey across the world… Bring it on!”

Diamond Head also posted on Facebook, confirming that Tatler would remain with the band. "Saxon have just announced Brian Tatler as their new touring guitarist!" they wrote. "Of course Brian will very much remain on Diamond Head Riff Lord duties. Very exciting times!"

Diamond Head were the special guests on Saxon's Seize The Day tour last year, with Tatler joining the headliners onstage for the classic Denim And Leather during their show at London's Roundhouse.

Tatler's first show as official Saxon touring guitarist will be in Athens, Greece, in July, as the band's summer festival schedule begins. Full dates below.

Last month Saxon released More Inspirations, a sequel their covers album Inspirations, which was released in March 2021. The new finds the band covering songs by Alice Cooper, Rainbow, ZZ Top, Cream, Nazareth, The Who and more.

Jul 07: Athens Rockwave Festival, Greece

Jul 08: Knislinge Time To Rock Festival, Sweden

Jul 13: Balingen Bang Your Head Festival, Germany

Jul 22: Cremona Luppolo In Rock Festival, Italy

Jul 29: Pyras Classic Rock Night Festival, Germany

Aug 05: Rejmyre Skogsrojet Festival, Sweden

Aug 12: Horsens Jailbreak Festival, Denmark