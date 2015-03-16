Deep Purple's Paice to give free drum lessons

Deep Purple’s Ian Paice is to give free drum lessons this weekend as part of National Learn to Play Day.

The drummer will be teaching at DrumWright drum store in Woodley, Berkshire, on Saturday from noon. As well as Paice’s lessons for more experienced drummers, the store will be giving introductory tips to new drummers between 10am and 5pm.

All sessions are open to anyone, with no need to book. Paice promises to give advice on his favourite techniques, including the one-handed drum roll for which he is renowned.

National Learn to Play Day is run by charity Music for All, in partnership with participating music shops across the UK, the Music Industries Association, the Musicians Union and The Arts Council.

It encourages people of any age who are interested in learning to play an instrument to have a go with the support of an experienced teacher.

Deep Purple plan to release their 20th album sometime in 2015.