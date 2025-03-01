David Johansen, New York Dolls singer, dead at 75

By
( )
published

The death of New York Dolls singer David Johansen has been confirmed by a spokesperson

David Johansen posing for a photograph in 1979
(Image credit: Paul Natkin/Getty Images)

David Johansen, frontman with proto-punk band the New York Dolls, has died at the age of 75.

His death was confirmed on Saturday March 1 by a spokesperson in a statement to Rolling Stone: “David Johansen died at home in NYC on Friday afternoon holding hands with his wife Mara Hennessey and daughter Leah, surrounded my music, flowers, and love. He was 75 years old and died of natural causes after nearly a decade of illness.”

In February, Johansen revealed that he had been fighting stage 4 cancer for several years. He had been bedridden and requiring round-the-clock care since breaking his back in two places following a fall last year.

Born in Staten Island, New York on January 9, 1950, Johansen’s joined his first band, the Vagabond Ministries, as a teenager. But it was as singer with proto-punk provocateurs the New York Dolls that he made his name.

He recorded two albums with the Dolls, 1973’s self-titled debut and 1974’s Too Much Too Soon. While neither were commercial hits, both went on to influence bands and artists such as the Sex Pistols, Guns N’ Roses and The Smiths, whose singer Morrissey was an ardent fan.

After the Dolls split in 1976, Johansen embarked on a solo career, releasing a series of solo albums between 1978 and 1984. But his biggest success came in the late 80s via his Buster Poindexter alter ego, which saw him performing blues and jazz covers in the guise of a bequiffed lounge singer. He also appeared in several movies, including 1988’s Scrooged (playing The Ghost Of Christmas Past alongside Bill Murray) and 1992’s sci-fi bomb Freejack, the latter also featuring Mick Jagger.

Johansen relaunched the New York Dolls in 2004 with guitarist Sylvain Sylvain and bassist Arthur Kane (former guitarist Johnny Thunders and drummer Jerry Nolan had died several years earlier). This version of the band released three albums between 2004 and 2011. In 2022, Johansen was the subject of an acclaimed concert film and documentary, Personality Crisis: For One Night Only, directed by Marin Scorsese.

Last month, the Sweet Relief Musicians Fund charity launched a fundraiser to help Johansen – the last surviving member of the New York Dolls – to help with his health battles.

"Five years ago at the beginning of the pandemic we discovered that David’s cancer had progressed and he had a brain tumour," said the singer's daughter Leah Hennessey, when launching the fundraiser. "There have been complications ever since. He’s never made his diagnosis public, as he and my mother Mara are generally very private people, but we feel compelled to share this now, due to the increasingly severe financial burden our family is facing."

A week after the fundraiser, Johansen expressed gratitude to the fans who had donated to the fundraiser.

"I just wanted to thank you all for giving us a big boost here with our fundraising campaign, I guess you would call it. I’ve never asked for help in my life and lately Mara’s been teaching me the beauty of, when your chips are down, asking for help."

New York Dolls - Personality Crisis - YouTube New York Dolls - Personality Crisis - YouTube
Watch On
Dave Everley
Dave Everley

Dave Everley has been writing about and occasionally humming along to music since the early 90s. During that time, he has been Deputy Editor on Kerrang! and Classic Rock, Associate Editor on Q magazine and staff writer/tea boy on Raw, not necessarily in that order. He has written for Metal Hammer, Louder, Prog, the Observer, Select, Mojo, the Evening Standard and the totally legendary Ultrakill. He is still waiting for Billy Gibbons to send him a bottle of hot sauce he was promised several years ago.

More about louder
Photographs of Slipknot’s Corey Taylor and Machine Head’s Robb Flynn

“We got pelted with glass bottles and dead rabbits. We stood our ground”: Slipknot’s Corey Taylor and Machine Head’s Robb Flynn’s wild tour stories of bust-ups, injuries and urine-soaked tobacco
Danefae/Paleface Swiss/Cantervice/Vower

4 brilliant new metal bands you need to hear this month
Photographs of Slipknot’s Corey Taylor and Machine Head’s Robb Flynn

“We got pelted with glass bottles and dead rabbits. We stood our ground”: Slipknot’s Corey Taylor and Machine Head’s Robb Flynn’s wild tour stories of bust-ups, injuries and urine-soaked tobacco
See more latest