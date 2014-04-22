Dave Davies tells Malcolm Young: Never give up

Kinks icon Dave Davies has sent a message of support to ailing AC/DC mainman Malcolm Young – and told him: "Never give up."

Young was last week confirmed to be “taking a break” from the Aussie giants after rumours circulated that his ill health, thought to be a serious stroke, would bring an end to their career.

The band have confirmed they’ll continue as planned with work on a new album, starting next month. But their long-term future remains in doubt.

Now Davies – who suffered a stroke in 2004 and fought to re-learn guitar – says via a Facebook message: “Malcolm Young, never give up.

“Remember all the important tricks you learnt and keep going over and over them in your mind. Always exercise your hands and fingers, picking coins from the floor, picking pins from a flat surface.

“Constantly touch the stops of your fingers with the thumb and try to do it faster and faster. Imagine playing your best solos ever in your mind before you go to sleep.”

Davies remains optimistic The Kinks will reunited to mark their 50th anniversary this year, after he and estranged brother Ray played together at a recent meeting.