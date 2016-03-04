Dave Bickler quits Survivor

Survivor vocalist Dave Bickler has quit the band saying there is no longer a place for him in the lineup.

Bickler was originally with the group from 1978-1983 and sang on their trademark track Eye Of The Tiger. He was brought back into the fold in 1993 and stayed until he was fired in 2000 and replaced by Jimi Jamison. He rejoined the Chicago outfit in 2013 with the band stating their intention to carry both Bickler and Jamison.

But following Jamison’s death in 2014, the band recruited Cameron Barton last year – and Bickler says that means he’s no longer required.

He says on Facebook: “To all my dear fans, bittersweet news that I am no longer a member of Survivor. Just wanted to share that with you.

“There is no longer a place for me in the band so I’ll be moving on and direct all my energies to my solo project. Thank you for all your support.”

There’s been no word from the rest of the band who have a handful of live dates planned, including an appearance in Sioux City, Iowa, on March 11.

Mar 11: Sioux City Anthem At Hard Rock Hotel And Casino, IA

Apr 02: Dania Frost Park, FL

May 07: Wisconsin Dells Crystal Grand Music Theatre, WI

May 28: Henderson M Resort Spa Casino, NV

Aug 12: Biloxi Hard Rock Live, MS