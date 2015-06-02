D-A-D call in help as bassist breaks arm

Danish rockers D-A-D have brought in Soren Andersen to fill in on bass for the injured Stig Peterson.
Petersen broke his arm when he fell during D-A-D’s recent gig in Aarhus, Denmark. But the band will honour their upcoming live commitments, with Electric Guitar’s Andersen on bass duties.
They are lined up to play at Sweden Rock Festival tomorrow (June 3).
Petersen fell 15 minutes in to the Aarhus show, Blabbermouth reports, leading to the rest of the set being cancelled after the remaining members performed an acoustic version of their track Laugh And A 1⁄2.