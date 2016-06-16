Crucified Barbara split after losing the ‘joy of playing’ together

Crucified Barbara have announced they’ve split.

The Swedish outfit formed in 1998 and issued four albums, their last being 2014’s In The Red. But they report that they’ve decided to call it a day, and have thanked fans for their support over the years.

Mia Coldheart, Klara Force, Ida Evileye and Nicki Wicked say in a statement: “Today we are sad to say that a long journey has come to an end. Crucified Barbara were our dream and you all made it come true.

“The times we’ve had together as a band and shared on and off stage with you guys leaves memories that no time can kill.

“Our lives have parted and we need to move on. The last years have taken its toll on all of us and the joy of playing together got lost somewhere along the way.”

They add: “But we are musicians at heart and the last chord is not taken for any of us – so we will probably see each other again, under different circumstances and in other variations.”

“Thanks to everyone we worked with during the years who believed in us when no one else did. But without you, our fans, we wouldn’t have seen the beauty and the strength of what rock music can do. Thank you again for making our dream come true.”

Prior to their 2014 album, the band released In Distortion We Trust in 2005, ’Til Death Do Us Party in 2009 and The Midnight Chase in 2012.