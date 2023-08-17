"The next day I started putting signs up in guitar places." Corey Taylor reveals the band that inspired him to pursue a career in music - and how it came during his darkest moment

By Merlin Alderslade
( Metal Hammer )
published

He's become a metal icon with Slipknot and Stone Sour - but it was a random encounter involving some alt metal heroes that set him on the path to greatness

Corey Taylor, 2023
(Image credit: Marina Hunter)

Corey Taylor may be a living metal legend, but were it not for a chance encounter during one of his darkest moments as a teenager, he may have never pursued a career in music at all. In fact, had it not been for an inadvertent intervention from some 90s alt metal heroes, he may well not be with us today.

In a candid new interview with Metal Hammer magazine, Taylor is asked which band made him think he could be in music himself. The Slipknot and Stone Sour frontman is typically straightforward and raw in his response.

“Seeing Faith No More on the [MTV] Video Music Awards in 1990," he answers. "It was the day of my last attempt at suicide. I had attempt edit a couple of times before. This time, I’d just hit the bottom of the bottom. I’d taken a handful of pills from the bathroom – I didn’t know what they fuck they were. Luckily, my ex-girlfriend’s mom, who was an EMT, happened to stop by my house to check on me ’cos she knew what I was going through. She found me on the floor, called 911, and they rushed me to hospital and pumped my stomach, which I don’t recommend.

"My grandmother came and picked me up from the hospital," he continues. "I was lying on the couch, thinking, ‘Why am I doing this?’ I turn on the television and here comes Faith No More playing Epic. They sounded amazing, Mike Patton was out of his gourd. The next day I started putting signs up in guitar places, looking for people to start bands with. And that’s where it all started.”

Thankfully, Taylor is very much still with us and in fine form, with his second solo studio album, CMFT2, due out on September 15. You can read more from his interview in the latest issue of Metal Hammer, out now.

Merlin Alderslade
Merlin Alderslade
Executive Editor, Louder

Merlin moved into his role as Executive Editor of Louder in early 2022, following over ten years working at Metal Hammer. While there, he served as Online Editor and Deputy Editor, before being promoted to Editor in 2016. Before joining Metal Hammer, Merlin worked as Associate Editor at Terrorizer Magazine and has previously written for the likes of Classic Rock, Rock Sound, eFestivals and others. Across his career he has interviewed legends including Ozzy Osbourne, Lemmy, Metallica, Iron Maiden (including getting a trip on Ed Force One courtesy of Bruce Dickinson), Guns N' Roses, KISS, Slipknot, System Of A Down and Meat Loaf. He is also probably responsible for 90% of all nu metal-related content making it onto the site. 