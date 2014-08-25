Competition: win a John Varvatos Makeover

Rockn'n'roll designer John Varvatos is holding a launch party for his London store on September 3, and we're offering one lucky person the chance to be there... and to get a full makeover.

Varvatos’s new store features a collection of vintage and contemporary vinyl records, a selection of deluxe audio equipment, a gallery of unpublished pictures from some of the biggest names in music photography, a selection of hand-signed, limited edition fine art prints, and a live venue.

The shop open now, but there’s an official launch party taking place on September 3, and we’re offering you the chance to be there. The winner will also win £1,500 worth of vouchers, a makeover (with help from an in-store stylist), and meet John Varvatos himself.

All you need to do to enter is fill in your details on our competition page, or visit the store itself and leave your email. The first 25 people a day to enter at the store will receive a goody bag of John Varvatos gifts, including aftershave, trainers and a t-shirt.

John Varvatos is also behind a campaign called #PEACEROCKS, which raises money for The Ringo Starr Peace and Love Fund, a charity that aims to heal stress and trauma through meditation. The campaign is backed by the likes of Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler, Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith, and film director David Lynch.

To get involved, all people need to do is take a photo or video of themselves flashing a peace sign, add it to Twitter, Instagram or Vine using the hashtag #PEACEROCKS, and $1 will be donated to the fund.

Varvartos’s connections with rock’n’roll don’t end with Ringo. His New York store at 315 Bowery is the site of the legendary CBGBs (the club’s equally legendary graffiti is still intact) and plays hosts to live shows, including — to promote this year’s spring/summer line — a secret Kiss gig.

