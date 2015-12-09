Coal Chamber man's ink says don't be a 'dickhead'

Coal Chamber guitarist Meegs Rascon says the slogans inked on his left arm remind him not to be a “dickhead.”

The axeman says the sleeve on his left arm takes inspiration from his Chinese and Mexican heritage while the left arm features the words ‘loyalty’ and ‘respect.‘

He tells Louder Noise: “They remind me how to behave in life. It’s just a daily reminder to keep a certain way in life because you know, you dont want to be a fucking dickhead.”

Coal Chamber unveiled Rivals, their first new album in 13 years, in May via Napalm Records – followed by the video for the title song filmed at their headline show at London’s Koko.