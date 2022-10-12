Christ on a mic: meet the band who baptise their fans with blood

By Metal Hammer
Here's all you need to know about the premier Reptilian Christ Violence band, Cancer Christ

It’s the cleaners at Knucklehead in Hollywood we feel sorry for. 

On October 6, Cancer Christ were "saving souls and performing miracles" at the Santa Monica Boulevard club, spreading the gospel in the only way Los Angeles’ premier Reptilian Christ Violence band can – with blood and lots of it.

During the show, the audience witnessed baptisms in blood-filled bathtubs, no-ring wrestling matches and the destruction of bibles, which amazingly, doesn't appear to be a federal crime in the USA. 

Hollywood's very own manic street preacher Anthony Mehlhaff claims that he found his snake-headed bandmates chained in a basement at his local church.  After rescuing them, they made it their goal to convert non-believers with their own aggressive hymns and Mehlhaff's compelling sermons.

"I think they were as scared of me as I was of them," he revealed in an interview with No Echo. "I searched around the church, found a sledgehammer, and broke them free. We fled out the back door and after many months of rehab and prayers. They ate all day, smelled foul, loved heavy metal, and '80s horror and action violence. It turned out they all played music.

"There was never really a choice," he added of their mission. "Christian music is weak as fuck. Christians are weak as fuck in heart, body, mind and soul. We want to honour Christ and show him how brutal man and serpent can be."

Cancer Christ will support DRI at the Observatory in Orange County, California on October 16. To whet your appetite, check out these images from their "nuts and beautiful and insanely historic" show.

