Chris Cornell’s children have been receiving death threats, says family lawyer

Chris Cornell’s children, Toni and Christopher Nicholas Cornell, have been receiving death threats from “unstable individuals” according to the family’s lawyer.

Melissa Lerner, the Cornell family’s lawyer, made the claims while arguing for court documents pertaining to the settlement of the family’s lawsuit against Chris Cornell’s doctor Robert Koblin M.D. to be sealed to ensure confidentiality.

Cornell’s widow Vicky and their children Toni and Christopher Nicholas filed a lawsuit against Koblin in November 2018 for negligence, failure to obtain informed consent and willful misconduct, and alleged that the doctor prescribed Soundgarden frintman Cornell over 940 doses of the anti-anxiety drug Lorazepam between September 2015 and his death in May 2017: Vicky Cornell maintains that her late husband‘s death by suicide stemmed from the side effects of overprescribed medication.

Although the toxicology report on Cornell reported the presence of ‘butalbital, lorazepam, pseudoephedrine and its metabolite norpseudoephedrine, caffeine, and naloxone’ in the singer’s body, the corner stated that “drugs did not contribute to the cause of death.”

Lawyers for the two parties reached a settlement last month (April), the terms of which are to remain undisclosed.

(Image credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Arguing that the settlement and all relevant documents on the case be sealed, Melissa Lerner stated, “Over the past several years, online trolls and other unstable individuals have harassed Plaintiffs, including by threatening the life and safety of [the Cornells’ children]. As recently as the past few weeks, Plaintiffs have received death threats online. Furthermore, the increased attention to this case has led to other invasions of Plaintiffs’ privacy.”

Vicky Cornell’s legal battles with the surviving members of Soundgarden are yet to be resolved.