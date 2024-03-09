Carlos Santana has collaborated with some of music’s biggest names, from Eric Clapton and Aretha Franklin to Metallica’s Kirk Hammett and Lauryn Hill. But there’s one intriguing project that got away – the delta blues band he planned to start with Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale.

Speaking in the brand new issue of Classic Rock magazine, Rossdale reveals that the legendary guitarist talked about putting together a new band.

“Me and Carlos were meant to do a band together, and he’s let me down!” says Rossdale “His idea was to do a band called Mud, with me, him and his wife, and it was a Delta blues band. I was like: ‘I am up for it!’”

The singer reveals that the idea came up following the pair’s appearance together onstage at the 2010 American Music Awards, where they covered T.Rex’s glam rock classic Get It On.

“He told me I was like a shaman on stage and that I reminded him of Jim Morrison, and he wanted to do a band with me,” says Rossdale. “He’s amazing. He’s super-sixties, he really is the real deal, going: ‘Uhhhh, your aura is beautiful, man.’ He really is that guy.

“We did a show together and me and him did Get It On, and he was like: ‘Hey, man, us cats like to jam.” And I said: “Cool. What do you like your singers to do?’ He said: ‘Just feel it, man.’ I went for it, leaning on him, falling over him. That’s why he enjoys being on stage with me.”

In the same interview Rossdale details his friendship with Hollywood A-listers Keanu Reeves and Robert Downey Jr, revealing that he’s hung out with the Iron Man star on his private island.

“I did a song for John Wick: Chapter 3, so I was reunited with Keanu [Rossdale appeared with Reeves in the 2005 film Constantine]. They’re doing a new Constantine, so I’m hoping to be in that. He’s lovely.

“Some people you meet and they stay contained within their island, or they invite you in and say let’s hang out. I’m friends with Robert Downey Jr. – I’ve been on to his island!

“I get on great with Keanu and know him, and I’ve worked with him and sat with him at lunches and in trailers, but never extended the friendship beyond working together and being super-friendly when we see each other. But Keanu is great, I have a lot of respect for him.”

Read the full interview with Gavin Rossdale in the band new issue of Classic Rock, on sale now. Order it online and have it delivered straight to your door.