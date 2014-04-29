California Breed on the making of their debut album, part II

Hard-rocking trio California Breed, featuring Glen Hughes, Jason Bonham and newcomer Andrew Watt, have filmed a series of behind-the-scenes clips to promote their debut album.

In the second episode of our exclusive six-part series (here’s the first), Glenn Hughes talks about the beauty of analogue, Jason Bonham reveals how the best performances come when you don’t think you’re being recorded, and producer Dave Cobb is just glad the band were crazy enough to go along with it all.

California Breed is released in the UK on Monday May 19th by Frontiers Records