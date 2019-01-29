Bring Me The Horizon’s Oli Sykes: I love how much Amo is polarising opinions

Bring Me The Horizon’s Oli Sykes has said he’s enjoying the varied reactions from fans to the band’s new album, Amo.

The follow-up to 2015’s That’s The Spirit has split opinions, with frontman Sykes previously telling Metal Hammer that some of the songs were “poppier than anything we’ve ever done before.”

And in an Instagram post – which has now been deleted – Sykes has given his take on fans’ opinions.

He says: (via The PRP): “I love how much this record is polarising peeps. Hasn’t been like this since we released Suicide Season. A lot of kids were quick to shit all over it because it was something very different from the scene we were in.

“I 100% support and encourage people’s true opinions and if you are someone who’s only a fan of metal and hardcore with no exceptions, you are well within your right to hate this.

“But if you are open to more… all I’m saying is, if you judged this record after one listen, maybe go give it another two. I’m pretty confident you’ll surprise yourself.

“But it’s so exciting to have made a record that makes people feel so much… it feels so Bring Me The Horizon again. Thank you for that. And if your loving the record please, stream it on repeat 24/7.”

Meanwhile, the band were recent guests on Daniel P Carter and the Radio 1 Rock Show, with the BBC uploading a video of BMTH playing Wonderful Life live from their Sheffield rehearsal room.

Check it out below.

Bring Me The Horizon: Amo

Bring Me The Horizon 2019 tour dates

Jan 29: New York Hammerstein Ballroom, NY

Feb 01: Boston Tsongas Center At UMass Lowell, MA

Feb 02: Montreal Place Bell, QC

Feb 04: Detroit Fillmore, MI

Feb 05: Chicago Aragon Ballroom, IL

Feb 06: Minneapolis Armory, MN

Feb 08: Dallas South Side Ballroom, TX

Feb 09: Houston Revention Music Center, TX

Feb 11: Denver The Fillmore Auditorium, CO

Feb 13: Los Angeles The Forum, CA

Feb 15: Phoenix Comerica Theatre, AZ

Feb 16: Las Vegas The Joint At Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, NV

Apr 10: Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Australia

Apr 12: Sydney Qudos bank Arena. Australia

Apr 13: Melbourbe Rod Laver Arena, Australia