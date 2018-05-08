Bret Michaels shares acoustic clip of Poison classic Every Rose Has Its Thorn

Poison frontman Bret Michaels has shared two acoustic videos from his new online series Classic Acoustic Songs And Stories Live From Bret Michaels’ House.

The first clip shows the vocalist and guitarist perform Poison’s classic 1988 track Every Rose Has Its Thorn, which originally appeared on the and’s Open Up And Say… Ahh! album.

The second video shows Michaels playing his 2010 solo song Nothing To Lose. It was included on his Custom Built record, with the original version featuring a guest appearance from Miley Cyrus.

Poison will head out on the road across North America later this month with Cheap Trick and Pop Evil on the Nothin’ But A Good Time tour.

In April, they released a limited edition 30th anniversary vinyl edition of Open Up And Say… Ahh! which can be purchased via Amazon.