Blythe, Grohl, Taylor, Cavalera To Collaborate

Some big names are involved in the debut offering from Teenage Time Killer, a new project from Corrosion Of Conformity legends Mike Dean and Reed Mullin.

In what seems to be shaping up as a Probot-esque venture, Mike and Reed have enlisted some serious metal heavyweights for TTK’s first release, with parts of the album even recorded at Dave Grohl’s studio!

Exactly how the music itself will shape up remains to be heard, but it’s fairly safe to say that it’ll involve a lot of riffs, with Lamb Of God’s Randy Blythe confirming that he had worked on a track titled Hung Out To Dry that sounds like “old-school C.O.C.-style thrash punk.”

Have a look at the list below for all the names confirmed so far, courtesy of Blabbermouth

Randy Blythe (LAMB OF GOD) Dave Grohl (FOO FIGHTERS) Corey Taylor (SLIPKNOT, STONE SOUR) Neil Fallon (CLUTCH) Jello Biafra (DEAD KENNEDYS) Lee Ving (FEAR) Tommy Victor (PRONG) Nick Oliveri (MONDO GENERATOR, ex-QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE, KYUSS) Aaron Beam (RED FANG) Pete Stahl (SCREAM, GOATSNAKE) Greg Anderson (SUNN O, GOATSNAKE) Karl Agell (ex-CORROSION OF CONFORMITY) Tairrie B. Murphy (MY RUIN) Mick Murphy (MY RUIN) Vic Bondi (ARTICLES OF FAITH) Clifford Dinsmore (BL’AST!) Pat Hoed (BRUJERIA) Max Cavalera (SOULFLY) Tony Foresta (MUNICIPAL WASTE, IRON REAGAN) Doyle Wolfgang Von Frankenstein (MISFITS) Keith Morris (BLACK FLAG) Phil Rind (SACRED REICH)

Yeah, we reckon we want to get involved with this.