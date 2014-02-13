Blythe, Grohl, Taylor, Cavalera To Collaborate

Some big names are involved in the debut offering from Teenage Time Killer, a new project from Corrosion Of Conformity legends Mike Dean and Reed Mullin.
In what seems to be shaping up as a Probot-esque venture, Mike and Reed have enlisted some serious metal heavyweights for TTK’s first release, with parts of the album even recorded at Dave Grohl’s studio!
Exactly how the music itself will shape up remains to be heard, but it’s fairly safe to say that it’ll involve a lot of riffs, with Lamb Of God’s Randy Blythe confirming that he had worked on a track titled Hung Out To Dry that sounds like “old-school C.O.C.-style thrash punk.”
Have a look at the list below for all the names confirmed so far, courtesy of Blabbermouth