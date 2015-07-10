Blues club to close after taking genre to 10,000 kids

A Yorkshire blues venue will close tonight (Friday, July 10) after having brought dozens of big-name genre acts into the lives of 10,000 children.

The Bronte Blues Club in Keyleigh opened in 2007 with the intention of presenting leading artists in the intimate environment of Laycock Village Hall.

Moreland And Arbuckle play the final show tonight, after this season’s attractions included Ian Siegal and Jimmy Mathus, Li’l Jimmy Reed, Jo Harman, Eugene ‘Hideaway’ Bridges and others. A total of 108 acts have appeared.

Volunteer founder Michael Ford tells the Keighley News: “We agreed earlier this season that, rather than go over old ground and become repetitive, we should finish the club whilst audience numbers were healthy and top artists were still keen to play here.

“Our Blues in Schools project saw children experiencing live blues music in their own school halls. It was the biggest such project in Europe.”

Tickets for Moreland And Arbuckle’s show remain on sale.