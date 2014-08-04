Bloodstock launch official app and announce signing tent times

Unless you've been hiding under the biggest and worst rock on Earth, you're no doubt aware it's Bloodstock this weekend!
Can’t be arsed to carry round loads of hastily scribbled-on paper with you? Well you can download the Bloodstock app from iTunes or Play Store now for all your stage time needs. And a load of other travel info you’ll no doubt need when you get too drunk on the train to Catton Hall.
And they’ve gone and announced the names for the signing tent over the weekend – including the mighty Down!
FRIDAY 8th AUGUST
12.50pm - BLOODSHOT DAWN
1.20pm - ENTOMBED AD
3.20pm - HATEBREED
4pm - DIMMU BORGIR
4.40pm - PRONG
5.20pm - DOWN
SATURDAY 9th AUGUST
12.40pm - EVIL SCARECROW
2.40pm - DECAPITATED
3.20pm - SISTER SIN
4pm - HELLYEAH
5.20pm - CARCASS
6pm - CROWBAR
6.40pm - LACUNA COIL
SUNDAY 10th AUGUST
12.50pm - ARTHEMIS
1.30pm - ABORTED
2.50pm - RE VAMP
4pm - AMON AMARTH
4.40pm - BIOHAZARD
6.20pm - OBITUARY
8pm - SATAN
Bloodstock takes place this weekend at Catton Hall, Derbyshire. You can still get your tickets here.