Bloodstock announce Thursday night lineup

The opening night of this year’s Bloodstock festival has been revealed – with Arnocorps headlining the Sophie stage!

If you couldn’t guess (or didn’t already know), ArnoCorps’ lyrics are based exclusively on Arnold Schwarzenegger films and they look like they just fell out of a underfunded war film. What’s not to love?

“We’re so pumped to be bringing our action adventure, audio assault to the ballsiest of all metal festivals,” say the band. “As far back as our first UK tour in ‘06, our fans have prayed each and every year for ArnoCorps to perform at Bloodstock. Finally Crom has listened! On Thursday night, all attendees will gain unprecedented muscle mass as they become goddamn heroes and sheroes! Go!”

Joining ArnoCorps are the thrashy bunch Reign Of Fury, 2014’s Metal 2 The Masses winners Metaprism, Welsh death metallers Desecration and the pirate metallers Red Rum.

But if you can’t wait ‘til August to get all Bloodstocky, you can get along to one of the Bloodstock club nights at the dates below:

Thu 2nd April – London Elektrowerkz Fri 3rd April – Manchester Ruby Lounge Fri 3rd April – Stoke on Trent Bunker 13 Sat 4th April – Norwich The Waterfront Sat 4th April – Liverpool The Krazyhouse Fri 10th April – Bournemouth Sound Circus Fri 10th April – Ipswich Liquid & Envy Fri 10th April – Newcastle The Globe Fri 10th April – Plymouth Misfits Sat 11th April – Birmingham Eddie’s Rock Bar Fri 17th April – Nottingham Trent University Student Union Fri 17th April – Middlesbrough SUMO Sat 18th April – Coventry The Phoenix Sat 18th April – Camberley Agincourt Mon 20th April – Reading Sakura Fri 24th April – Bristol Bierkeller Sat 25th April – Cardiff Fuel Sat 25th April – Sheffield The Corporation Fri 1st May – Woking Schism Fri 1st May – Stoke on Trent Bunker 13 Sat 2nd May – Norwich The Waterfront Sat 2nd May – Edinburgh Studio 24 Fri 8th May – Portsmouth Edge of the Wedge Fri 8th May – Newcastle The Globe Fri 8th May – Manchester Alter Ego Sat 9th May – Birmingham Eddie’s Rock Bar Thu 14th May – Exeter Walkabout Fri 15th May – Ipswich Liquid & Envy Sat 23rd May – Liverpool The Krazyhouse Fri 29th May – Bristol the Bierkeller Fri 29th May – Cardiff Fuel Sat 30th May – Sheffield The Corporation

Bloodstock will be held at Catton Park, Derbyshire on 6th-9th August 2015. Tickets available here. Full lineup below: