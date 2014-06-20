Babys robbed of chance to shine

Babys drummer Tony Brock says the feeling the band had been “robbed” of the chance to make one more album is behind their comeback.

The band reformed last year, minus original singer John Waite, who was replaced by John Bisaha. Their new album I’ll Have Some Of That is released on Monday, June 23.

A reunion was mooted on various occasions after Waite left in 1981. Keyboard player Michael Corby was said to be the driving force, but with no support from Brock or guitarist Wally Stocker.

Brock tells Ultimate Classic Rock: “When John Waite wanted to do his solo thing, and Jonathan Cain joined Journey, obviously it’s not easy to replace those guys. It has to be the right person with the right attitude.

“There’s been several tries to try and put The Babys back together, especially from Michael Corby, but no one was really interested in doing it with Mike. But this time around, you know what, I feel like we’ve been robbed of doing one more album that could really put us over the top.”

Open auditions uncovered Bisaha, who Brock describes as “a really great soul singer.” Brock adds: “We didn’t want to do a Journey where we have a sound-a-like. I got the opportunity to produce this album, so I wanted to make sure we got everything perfect, to get the soul roots. I think that’s why we’ve kept our longevity to this day because we always had really good songs. We’ve got a silly name, but some great songs.”

The Babys: Not Ready To Say Goodbye