Alice In Chains have just dropped a deathcore-style T-shirt and we want it

There are many things that spring to mind when we think of Alice In Chains: the late great Layne Staley, eerie vocal harmonies, more drugs than are strictly good for you. But deathcore-inspired T-shirts aren’t one of them.

But that’s just what the band are selling on their current US tour. A Redditor calling themselves superfuzz30 shared a photo of the band’s impressive merch stand, which features all manner of cool tees and hoodies.

But the one that instantly caught our eye was the black number on the top row featuring a spiky, barely legible version of the AIC logo that would not look out of place on a shelf next to a Job For A Cowboy or Make Them Suffer CD. Somebody on the Alice In Chains merch team clearly has a sense of humour.

The Seattle band kicked off their first tour in three years on Wednesday August 10 at The Pavilion at Star Lake in Burgettstown, Pennsylvania. The tour, a co-headlining affair with Breaking Benjamin, runs until October. Full dates below.

The band’s set included 90s classics Would?, Man In The Box, Down In A Hole, Them Bones and Rooster, alongside later tracks Check My Brain, Hollow, Your Decision and the title track of 2018’s Rainer Fog The band also played Sea Of Sorrow, in rehearsals, a deep cut from 1990’s debut album Facelift that hasn’t been aired live since 1991.

“Awesome first show after 3 years,” wrote bassist Mike Inez on Instagram after the show. “Felt good to make some noise. Thanks Pittsburgh and all at Star lake Amphitheater tonite."

Alice In Chains/Breaking Benjamin co-headline tour

Aug 10: The Pavilion at Star Lake Burgettstown, PA

Aug 11: Waterfront Music Pavilion Camden, NJ

Aug 13: St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview Syracuse, NY

Aug 14: Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater Wantagh, NY

Aug 16: Pine Knob Music Theatre Clarkston, MI

Aug 17: Ruoff Music Center Noblesville, IN

Aug 20: Westfair Amphitheater Council Bluffs, IA

Aug 22: American Family Insurance Amphitheater Milwaukee, WI

Aug 24: Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Chicago, IL

Aug 27: Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre Englewood, CO

Aug 29: USANA Amphitheatre Salt Lake City, UT

Aug 31: Hayden Homes Amphitheater Bend, OR

Sep 02: RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater Ridgefield, WA

Sep 05: Shoreline Amphitheatre Mountain View, CA

Sep 07: Toyota Amphitheatre Wheatland, CA

Sep 08: FivePoint Amphitheatre Irvine, CA

Sep 10: Ak-Chin Pavilion Phoenix, AZ

Sep 11: Isleta Amphitheater Albuquerque, NM

Sep 14: Germania Insurance Amphitheater Del Valle, TX

Sep 16: Dos Equis Pavilion Dallas, TX

Sep 17: The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman Houston, TX

Sep 20: Walmart AMP Rogers, AR

Sep 21: Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - St. Louis, MO

Sep 27: Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek Raleigh, NC

Sep 28: Ameris Bank Amphitheatre Alpharetta, GA

Sep 30: MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds Tampa, FL

Oct 01: iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre West Palm Beach, FL

Oct 04: PNC Music Pavilion Charlotte, NC

Oct 05: Jiffy Lube Live Bristow, VA

Oct 08: Xfinity Center Mansfield, MA

Tickets are on sale now (opens in new tab).