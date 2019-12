Agent have premiered their video for Collecting Scars, taken from second album Kingdom Of Fear.

The London-based outfit, who originally hail from New Zealand, are nominated in the Limelight category of this year’s Progressive Music Awards. The ceremony takes place at the Underglobe, beneath Shakespeare’s Globe Theatre, in London on September 11.

Agent play Camden’s Barfly on October 6 with Voyager and Aeon Zen. They return to New Zealand for a four-date tour at the end of November.