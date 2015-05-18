Acid Reign Paul recalls teenage stage debut

Acid Reign guitarist Paul Chanter has recalled being brought up on stage to play with his heroes when he was just 17.

Chanter – who is part of the band’s 2015 “reboot” – applied to replace outgoing guitarist Adam Lehan in 1990, but was told they were continuing as a four-piece. But when he went to see the band on tour that year, they surprised him by getting him up onstage to play with them.

On the latest episode of of frontman Howard ‘H’ Smith’s podcast, Chanter says: “I hassled the fuck out of your management every day. They kept saying, ‘Somebody’s going to listen to it.’ Then you phoned up, which made my then girlfriend nearly shit herself.

“You said you were going to continue as a four-piece on The Joke’s On Us tour. I came to see you on that tour and I got dragged up…I shat myself really.

“I fell out with a few people when I got home, who thought I’d made it all up. This is proof that I did actually do it.”

Smith adds: “I went into the dressing room and said to everybody, ‘Remember that guy who hassled the fuck out of our manager? Should we get him up to play?’ And they all said, ‘yeah.’”

Also on the podcast, Smith reveals that a new song will be issued shortly called Plan Of The Damned. A snippet of the new song was played at the end of the podcast.

Acid Reign announced their return earlier this month.