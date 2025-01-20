"You sound sexy": Watch Kid Rock once again prove to be one of the most cringeworthy rockers on the planet as he attempts to flirt with a BBC News reporter during a live TV interview

Earlier today (January 20), Kid Rock cringed-out viewers after attempting to flirt with a presenter during a live TV interview.

Appearing on BBC News to discuss Donald Trump's second inauguration, the All Summer Long singer (real name Robert James Ritchie), derailed the discussion after informing Irish reporter Caitríona Perry that she had a "sexy" voice.

Towards the end of the interview, the musician questions journalist Perry on her location. Reporting from the capitol, she responds, “I’m standing on a rooftop in these very very chilly conditions. We’ll be on air for 12 hours so I don’t think I’ll have anywhere near as fun a day as you have planned for yourself!”.

Then, after letting Perry know that he was unable to see her, and that he therefore didn't know what she looked like (which is very important, apparently), the reporter answers: “I look like I’m ready to hit the slopes here I can tell you. I’m in full-on ski gear here with my hat, gloves, the whole thing, ready to rock because you’ve got to be wrapped up against the elements don’t you."

In response, Rock tries his best to turn on the charm - seemingly unbothered by the countless viewers at home watching - and says, “I love to go skiing. You sound sexy, you want to go with me?”.

Unsurprisingly, Perry is stunned by Rock's inappropriate words, and awkwardly laughs off the encounter, before declaring: “Well we won’t get into that right here! We’re doing no skiing here, we’ve got a day of broadcasting to do."

Last night (January 19), Rock, who is a longtime Trump supporter, performed at the Make America Great Again Rally at Capital One Arena.

Before his performance, the musician joked about being banned from using strippers on stage by the Secret Service. This morning, Rock revealed on Fox & Friends that Trump then phoned him to ask whether it was true, whether the agency had indeed restricted use of scantily-clad performers.

"Friday morning I got a call from the President and Melania and it was kind of mind-blowing, I’ve tried to leave him alone, he’s got a lot on his plate, I would think, right now", he explained.

“He called and he goes, ‘Did the Secret Service really tell you that you can’t use strippers?‘” To which he told the station he responded: “No, sir, I was just joking around.”

Watch Kid Rock's awkward flirting attempt below: