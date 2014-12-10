Your Favourite Pantera Songs Revealed

Yesterday we asked our Facebook followers (all 1.26 million of them) for their favourite Pantera songs – not an easy question to answer. But from the thousands of replies, this is the top ten Pantera tracks as voted for by the Metal Hammer audience.

Read the ultimate tribute to Dimebag Darrell from the people closest to him in the new issue of Metal Hammer. Order your copy online or download it from iTunes or read it on TeamRock+.

1. Walk (taken from Vulgar Display Of Power, 1992)

2. Cowboys From Hell (taken from Cowboys From Hell, 1990)

3. Cemetery Gates (taken from Cowboys From Hell, 1990)

4. Floods (taken from The Great Southern Trendkill, 1996)

5. The Great Southern Trendkill (taken from The Great Southern Trendkill, 1996)

6. I’m Broken (taken from Far Beyond Driven, 1994)

7. Revolution Is My Name (taken from Reinventing The Steel, 2000)

8. Slaughtered (taken from Far Beyond Driven, 1994)

9. Fucking Hostile (taken from Vulgar Display Of Power, 1992)

10. Becoming (taken from Far Beyond Driven, 1994)

