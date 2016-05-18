Your essential guide to the Golden Gods Breakthrough category

Every year a band with potential makes the step up to achieve something more – be it a larger fanbase, an improved live spectacle, or an advancement in their recorded output. In the metal world of 2016, all of these bands nominated here have made that important step to the next level.

Avatar

The Swedes were already something of a cult proposition in the UK after being bumped up to a main stage slot at Bloodstock last year. But this past 12 months has seen them reach an even more fervent level of devotion from fans of their Hollywood, goth, rock superstar aesthetic.

Beartooth

2014’s Disgusting debut sent shockwaves through the underground with its raw and deeply personal lyrical content mixed with slamming hardcore – and the chaotic live shows that followed were legendary. But no one could have imagined the connection it had with so many people, so quickly. There are now an army of fans waiting to hear its follow-up.

Deafheaven

Already critically lauded for their meld of post-black metal atmospherics on 2013’s Sunbather album, the San Franciscan quintet have truly, and quite amazingly, crossed over into mainstream consciousness with the release of last year’s New Bermuda. An album that took their formula and improved upon it.

Northlane

Northlane could have been derailed, as so many bands are, by a change in the vocalist department. But instead they found Marcus Bridge – a man whose vocal dexterity and class is plastered all over last year’s Node album – and have taken vast creative steps both on record and live.

We Came As Romans

Already a big name in the States, WCAR had never really managed to break out of the metalcore pack here in the UK. That is until they released the best, and most accessible, album of their career with last year’s self-titled effort. Now the buzz on this band can be heard on both sides of the Atlantic.

