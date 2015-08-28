Win the chance to support Cradle Of Filth

The mighty Cradle Of Filth are touring the UK and Europe this October and November and want YOU to support them!

Cradle Of Filth have joined forces with Metal Hammer to find a local support for their Inquisitional Tourture tour. If you’re in a band and want to support CoF (and let’s face it, who doesn’t!?), head over here to submit yourself!

Speaking to Hammer about the exclusive competition, Cradle frontman Dani Filth said: “This is a really cool idea that has worked for us previously touring in Australia, wherein Ne Obliviscaris won a slot, and now they’re special guests to the entire tour and playing festivals all round the globe. It is also reminiscent of the chance we were given by others to play in our early days as a band, so it’s an honour to pass the opportunity onto fresh talent. Plus we get to check out a huge bunch of up and coming music, so all-in-all its a win/win situation. That is of course unless you lose! Still, worth the punt methinks, these shows are going to be adrenaline-fuelled rushes of pure raucous Metal insanity, for sure!”

