What's the greatest solo album ever? You tell us

Rock has seen some brilliant solo albums over the years. From musicians who took a break from their day job (e.g. Keith Richards, Eddie Vedder, Slash) to those who left bands behind to go it alone (Lou Reed, Iggy Pop, Steven Wilson), the great and good of rock’n’roll have shown that strength isn’t always found in large numbers.
But which is the best? Which deserves to be crowned ‘Classic Rock’s Greatest Solo Album’? We would like you to tell us what you think, the results of which will be compiled in a future magazine feature.
We have pulled together a longlist of contenders to start the ball rolling. We're not pretending it's exhaustive, and of course there'll be ones we’ve missed, so we’ve given you the opportunity to add your own choice with a blank field at the end. You can pick as many as you like.
There are some simple rules.
- Our feature will include one album per artist (there are multiple suggestions for some artists in this longlist, but it will ultimately be whittled down to one each).
- The album must have been released under their name, not the band they are (or were) most associated with.
- It must be released by someone primarily associated with a band, or with a substantial body of work as a member of a band (e.g. Lou Reed/Velvet Underground, Iggy/Stooges = Yes. Tom Petty, Bruce Springsteen = No)
- If you're adding an entry in the field at the end, please use the format Artist - Album Name