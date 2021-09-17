What's the greatest solo album ever? You tell us

Rock has seen some brilliant solo albums over the years. From musicians who took a break from their day job (e.g. Keith Richards, Eddie Vedder, Slash) to those who left bands behind to go it alone (Lou Reed, Iggy Pop, Steven Wilson), the great and good of rock’n’roll have shown that strength isn’t always found in large numbers.

But which is the best? Which deserves to be crowned ‘Classic Rock’s Greatest Solo Album’? We would like you to tell us what you think, the results of which will be compiled in a future magazine feature.

We have pulled together a longlist of contenders to start the ball rolling. We're not pretending it's exhaustive, and of course there'll be ones we’ve missed, so we’ve given you the opportunity to add your own choice with a blank field at the end. You can pick as many as you like.

There are some simple rules.