What's on your Walking Shred CD?

There's 15 of the hottest and loudest bands around ready for you to ram into your ears. Here's what you've got to look forward to...

1. Polar – Blood Lines

Face-ripping hardcore from Surrey.

2. Circles – On My Way

Pure Aussie tech-metal perfection.

3. Counting Days – Sands Of Time

A UK underground supergroup with RIFFS!

4. Heights – Sons & Daughters

A sublime bow-out from London’s finest.

5. Cavorts – Save Some Things

Another hefty slice of British hardcore majesty.

6. Pay No Respect – Hope For The Hopeless

Who knew Kent could be so noisy?

7. Echoes – For What It’s Worth

Forward-thinking post-hardcore from Winchester.

8. High Hopes – Revelation

A crushing melodic metalcore meltdown!

9. Wicked Snakes – First Light

Psych-tinged alt-rock from the outer limits.

10. Derision – Rise Of The Departed

Riff-soaked, thrashed-up heavy fucking metal.

11. Drawcard – Kids

A rollicking rock’n’roll ride.

12. Bad Sign – Father

Riffs and grooves aplenty, courtesy of Croydon.

13. Dust Moth – Toto

Fans of Tool, Deftones and Mastodon, listen in.

14. Colours To Shame – Who Is The Fifth?

Some Scottish, tech-heavy progisms for you.

15. Oaf – The Fat Cunts

A delightful, noisy mess. Lovely.

