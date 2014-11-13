What's on your Walking Shred CD?

If you haven't picked up the new issue of Metal Hammer yet (WHAT THE HELL IS WRONG WITH YOU?) then you're probably unaware of how kick-ass our FREE CD is this month. There's 15 of the hottest and loudest bands around ready for you to ram into your ears. Here's what you've got to look forward to...
1. Polar – Blood Lines
Face-ripping hardcore from Surrey.
2. Circles – On My Way
Pure Aussie tech-metal perfection.
3. Counting Days – Sands Of Time
A UK underground supergroup with RIFFS!
4. Heights – Sons & Daughters
A sublime bow-out from London’s finest.
5. Cavorts – Save Some Things
Another hefty slice of British hardcore majesty.
6. Pay No Respect – Hope For The Hopeless
Who knew Kent could be so noisy?
7. Echoes – For What It’s Worth
Forward-thinking post-hardcore from Winchester.
8. High Hopes – Revelation
A crushing melodic metalcore meltdown!
9. Wicked Snakes – First Light
Psych-tinged alt-rock from the outer limits.
10. Derision – Rise Of The Departed
Riff-soaked, thrashed-up heavy fucking metal.
11. Drawcard – Kids
A rollicking rock’n’roll ride.
12. Bad Sign – Father
Riffs and grooves aplenty, courtesy of Croydon.
13. Dust Moth – Toto
Fans of Tool, Deftones and Mastodon, listen in.
14. Colours To Shame – Who Is The Fifth?
Some Scottish, tech-heavy progisms for you.
15. Oaf – The Fat Cunts
A delightful, noisy mess. Lovely.