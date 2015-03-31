Weird Tales: Dr. Living Dead

Masked madmen from the mean streets of Stockholm, Dr. Living Dead are devoted students of the thrash metal code. But with their startling image and an arsenal of monumental hooks and riffs, they look certain to make major waves when new album Crush The Sublime Gods takes root in the hearts and minds of the rivethead faithful.

“A typical thrash metal band almost always sounds and look the same,” vocalist Dr Mania tells Hammer. “We put a lot of focus on bringing both something special in a visual way as well as musically. We have a certain kind of groove that sticks in your head.” He laughs and adds: “Listen to it… you’ll like it!”

With a sound that recalls the greats of their chosen genre while exhibiting plenty of freshness and infectious ferocity, this mob have tapped into the rebellious ethos of the early thrash scene and are out to prove that it’s never been more relevant.

“When we had all the lyrics [for the new album] together, we realised that we’d all written variations on the same topic,” Dr Mania explains. “It’s about breaking free from power structures and the authorities… your boss, the state, the church, the school, the 1% that wants to control you and your life. Crush ’em!”

CRUSH THE SUBLIME GODS IS OUT NOW VIA CENTURY MEDIA/o:p