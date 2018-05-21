Watch Tina Fey sing Chop Suey on Saturday Night Live

This weekend, Tina Fey hosted the season finale of Saturday Night Live – mind-bogglingly in its 43rd season!

The show was full of celebrity cameos including Benedict Cumberbatch, Chris Rock and Anne Hathaway, but as metalheads, one thing in particular caught our eyes and ears.

In a mother/daughter talent show sketch with SNL regular Melissa Villaseñor, the pair decide to show off their singing skills to the audience. However, Tina's daughter is going through "a phase" and doesn't particularly want to get involved with a saccharine rendition of Girls Just Want To Have Fun with her mother. Instead, after much deliberation and arguing, the the duo opt for something a bit heavier... System Of A Down's Chop Suey!

Check it out in the video below.