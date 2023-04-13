Vote for the best Guns N' Roses song of all time

By Classic Rock
published

Guns N’ Roses have recorded some of the greatest rock’n’roll songs in history – and we want you to tell us which ones you think are best

The classic line-up of Guns N’ Roses against a red background
(Image credit: Ross Marino/Getty Images)

Few bands have had a career like Guns N’ Roses. Crawling out of Hollywood in the late 80s, their massive success of their debut album Appetite For Destruction turned them into one of the biggest groups on the planet, while their bad boy behaviour saw them dubbed ‘The Most Dangerous Band In The World’ – a nickname they embraced.

The years and decades that followed frequently teetered on the edge of soap opera, from the epic double-album blowout of Use Your Illusion I and II to Axl Rose wresting control of the band and replacing all the original members with ringers and stand-ins while he took 37 billion years to make Chinese Democracy (OK, that’s an exaggeration, but only slightly). Then there was the surprise 2016 reunion of Axl, Slash and bassist Duff McKagan, which turned into one of the highest-grossing tours in history.

But strip away all the ridiculousness, and Guns N’ Roses remain one of the greatest rock’n’roll bands of them all, with a host of classic songs to their name. But what’s their best song? That’s where you come in.

We’ve listed every GN’R song that has been officially released below – 89 of ’em in total, including covers and live tracks (but not bootlegs or unreleased tracks). All you need to do is vote for your favourite. And because we’re generous, we’ve giving you the chance to pick three songs, so you could even get My World in there if you really, really want to.

We’ll be publishing the results in an upcoming issue of Classic Rock magazine, so keep your eyes open for it. But right now, it’s time to get in the ring…

 

 

Classic Rock
Classic Rock

Classic Rock is the online home of the world's best rock'n'roll magazine. We bring you breaking news, exclusive interviews and behind-the-scenes features, as well as unrivalled access to the biggest names in rock music; from Led Zeppelin to Deep Purple, Guns N’ Roses to the Rolling Stones, AC/DC to the Sex Pistols, and everything in between. Our expert writers bring you the very best on established and emerging bands plus everything you need to know about the mightiest new music releases.