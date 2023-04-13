Vote for the best Guns N' Roses song of all time

Few bands have had a career like Guns N’ Roses. Crawling out of Hollywood in the late 80s, their massive success of their debut album Appetite For Destruction turned them into one of the biggest groups on the planet, while their bad boy behaviour saw them dubbed ‘The Most Dangerous Band In The World’ – a nickname they embraced.

The years and decades that followed frequently teetered on the edge of soap opera, from the epic double-album blowout of Use Your Illusion I and II to Axl Rose wresting control of the band and replacing all the original members with ringers and stand-ins while he took 37 billion years to make Chinese Democracy (OK, that’s an exaggeration, but only slightly). Then there was the surprise 2016 reunion of Axl, Slash and bassist Duff McKagan, which turned into one of the highest-grossing tours in history.

But strip away all the ridiculousness, and Guns N’ Roses remain one of the greatest rock’n’roll bands of them all, with a host of classic songs to their name. But what’s their best song? That’s where you come in.

We’ve listed every GN’R song that has been officially released below – 89 of ’em in total, including covers and live tracks (but not bootlegs or unreleased tracks). All you need to do is vote for your favourite. And because we’re generous, we’ve giving you the chance to pick three songs, so you could even get My World in there if you really, really want to.

We’ll be publishing the results in an upcoming issue of Classic Rock magazine, so keep your eyes open for it. But right now, it’s time to get in the ring…