VIDEO: Five Finger Death Punch's Download festival memories

Five Finger Death Punch played the hallowed ground of Donington for the third time in their career at this year’s Download festival, but after their debut it was obvious they were coming back.

Ivan Moody and Zoltan Bathory reminisce with Metal Hammer about their first Download appearance that nearly got them banned thanks to the riotous 80,000 metalheads in front of them. And, as the band themselves have noticed, the size of the crowds and number of Five Finger fans have increased since losing their Donington virginity.

Watch the full interview below.