The best new rock songs you need to hear right now

Last week we described Beth Hart's Savior With A Razor (featuring Guns N' Roses man Slash) as "the most epic blues song of the year". It looks like many of you agreed with us, as it collected 31.27% of the votes cast and duly triumphed over the other seven contenders. So congratulations to Beth. And to Slash.

And congratulations to The Von Hertzen Brothers and to Larkin Poe, who received a lower percentage of the overall votes cast, a share of the tally reflected in their respective second and third- place finishes. If only there were another election this week – we could do it all again.

But wait! There is! Our new Tracks Of The Week contest is underway, and the contenders are below.

Beth Hart (featuring Slash) - "Savior With A Razor" (Official Music Video) - YouTube Watch On

Here are our the candidates. Please vote as hard as you can.

Gyasi – Sweet Thing

On Sweet Thing (taken from his upcoming album Here Comes The Good Part) West Virginia’s androgynous prodigal son embraces the 70s flavours that drove him out of the woods, onto the stage and, ultimately, to Nashville. But there’s a pang of his early life, too. From the old-school production to the glam-booted guitars (think Rebel Rebel, but with a more minor-key heart) hippie-fied acoustic strums and Bowie-meets-Bolan vocals, it finds Gyasi channelling his formative influences through a story about embracing your true self, regardless of how it’s received by those around you. He’s been there, he gets it.

Gyasi - Sweet Thing (Official Music Video) - YouTube Watch On

The Virginmarys - When The Lights Go Down

When there’s only two of you in a band, it sure helps if you’re both absolutely on fire in your respective roles. It’s a truth that comes blazing out of The Virginmarys’ latest single, a three-and-a-half-minute tornado of explosive feeling (its parent album, The House Beyond The Fires, is a tribute to drummer Danny Dolan’s father, who died last year). Galloping, dextrous beats, guitars that punch and soar, Ally Dickaty’s ferocious yet personal, compassionate way with words… A class act.

VIRGINMARYS - WHEN THE LIGHTS GO DOWN (OFFICIAL MUSIC VIDEO 2024) - YouTube Watch On

The Night Flight Orchestra – Shooting Velvet

I mean, the song title alone pretty much nails it. It’s all there: the 80s-grade theatre, the synths, the guitars, the full-hearted, jazz-handed melody… Seemingly their next album, Give Us The Moon, isn’t going to be a lo-fi indie record. "Let yourself be mesmerised by the pulsating foundation and grandiose chorus of this glittery effort,” the band declare. “This song is about keeping the highs, fighting the lows and never skipping a beat. We shall be watching you from the moon as you lace your shiny shoes. Enjoy 'Shooting Velvet'!"

THE NIGHT FLIGHT ORCHESTRA - Shooting Velvet (Official Video) | Napalm Records - YouTube Watch On

CJ Wildheart - The Baddest Girl In The World

Now for some gloriously dirty, fast n’ furious punk’n’roll with a heart of pop gold – I mean, what else would you expect of a Wildheart? Bristling with nervous energy, infectious melody and buzzy, chaotic late night vibes that bode extremely well for CJ’s upcoming album Slots. “To say I’ve had quite an emotional year is an understatement,” says the singer/guitarist. “I was thrown off course a little, but I found my mojo again and just got stuck in, and this is the result. I like this album a lot and for me that is half the battle. Catch him opening for Michael Monroe in London and Wolverhampton at the end of the month.

CJ Wildheart - The Baddest Girl In The World - YouTube Watch On

Ghost Hounds - You’ll Never Find Me

A heavy, heady blend of country, blues rock and outlaw feeling – laced with soaring guitar lines and strings – Ghost Hounds’ new track comes with a video charting the crash, and return to the saddle, of a rodeo rider somewhere in cowboy country. A familiar, all-American affair in some respects, quietly fresh in others. “This song is dedicated to anyone who has lost themself in a person or to a situation,” frontman SAVNT says. “Know that you can always reclaim your power and remember to stand strong in who you are. We needed the video to show that when you’re down grit and perseverance are all you need to make it.”

Ghost Hounds - You’ll Never Find Me (Official Music Video) - YouTube Watch On

Black Stone Cherry - American Horse (feat. John Cooper and Ayron Jones)

Ahead of their November UK tour with Skillet and Ayron Jones, Kentucky’s finest present their beefcake, bruiser take of The Cult’s head-swirling Sonic Temple-era monster – with Ayron and Skillet’s John Cooper joining on guitar and vocals. “We are extremely excited to be coming back to the UK and bringing Ayron Jones and Skillet with us,” BSC enthuse. “Talk about a badass package of riff rock! We are pumped to have a single out featuring all three bands, something we have never done before, and we hope it gets people as excited as we are!"

Black Stone Cherry - American Horse feat. John Cooper of Skillet and Ayron Jones (Official Audio) - YouTube Watch On

Sisters Doll - United

We all know that Australians like to rock. Indeed, their rock-band-to-population-ratio might be higher than anywhere else. So it's not surprising that we've found more Oz-rock, as we're calling it. Sisters Doll (no apostrophe, for some reason) are made up of four brothers from Melbourne, and, having conquered their home country, they're now looking for new worlds to explore with their thrusting glam/aor/hard rock/metal mish-mash. Next year they'll be making their UK debut at Call Of The Wild Festival, if the world is still around by then, and we suspect it'll be lively.

Sisters Doll - United (Official Music Video) - YouTube Watch On

Grace Bowers & The Hodge Podge - Madame President

Taken from this year's Wine On Venus album, Grace Bowers & The Hodge Podge's Madam President is so stuffed with sass and soul you'd swear it could only be recorded at FAME Studios in Muscle Shoals, Alabama, and guess what? It was. "Madame President is a song that discusses many issues of our times I’d like to see changed," says the terrifyingly youthful but prodigiously talented Bowers. “I thought it was important to show everyday people in our community and how they come together.” Wise words from the Nashville-based 18-year-old, who, we presume, will be voting for the first time this week as America goes to the polls.