Tracks of the Week: new music from Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown, The OBGMs and more

Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown (feat Rebecca Lovell) - Crazy Days

Back in March, the world just plunged into lockdown, Tyler Bryant wrote a loose little jam called Crazy Days, enlisting his wife (also one half of blues rock duo Larkin Poe) Rebecca Lovell on backing vocals. Fast-forward to the present and it’s been beefed up into a proper single – complete with choice slide guitar touches, a slightly faster pace and the sort of feel-good classic rocking energy that nods as much to Tom Petty and Aerosmith as TB’s oft-cited blues influences.

The OBGMs - Fight Song

We love this single from firebrand Canadian punks The OBGMs (that’s The oOoh Baby Gimme Mores, in case you were wondering). Loud, smart and hooky as hell, it packs a mean punch – the sort of swaggery, dirty punk’n’roll you can giddily dance to and give yourself a kick up the ass with – before leaving you breathless after less than two minutes. Hells yes.

The Middlenight Men - Rat Star

More highly danceable tuneage now, this time from rising Brit stars The Middlenight Men. The brainchild of seasoned sideman Nick Hughes, TMM make slick, unashamedly gleeful pop rock of which this warm, bouncing glitterbomb of a song is a prime example. If the likes of The Wildhearts, Eureka Machines and Hey! Hello are your jam – their poppiest moments especially – you’ll love this.

Blues Pills - Rhythm In The Blood

Four years after their last album, Lady In Gold, Blues Pills are back with new music, a rejigged line-up and a renewed lease of life. This is one of our favourite songs from their comeback record, Holy Moly! (out now), and suggests that the time away did them the world of good. When Elin Larsson sings ‘there’s a killer on the loose’ she has an extra level of maturity and menace not seen previously, and it suits her well.

Foxy Shazam - Dreamer

Remember Foxy Shazam? Back when they first emerged in the mid/late 00s, we were very taken with their glitzy, Queen-come-Darkness bravado and canyon-sized tunes. Then, after 2014’s Gonzo, it all went rather quiet. Now they’re back with a gloriously heartfelt, piano-tinkling, trumpet-blasting shot of rock’n’roll theatre – all harmonies blazing and moustaches twirled to perfection. Here’s hoping there’s more to come...

The Absurd - Enemy

Moreishly punky, 90s-charged noise now, courtesy of Los Angeles power trio The Absurd. Shouty but super-groovy and melodic, with a pleasingly frenetic, feral streak and energy by the crateful, it sort of makes you think of Iggy & The Stooges having a noisy jam with Nirvana and their mates... not too shabby at all, right?

Briston Maroney - Deep Sea Diver

The young Tennessee native (and one-time American Idol contestant)'s latest single is a dulcet, pensive pocket of contemporary roots music that nods to the likes of Jason Isbell and Neil Young. A smart, soulful addition to Nashville’s cerebral songwriter output of recent years, immaculately composed and full of bittersweet heartache.

Apocalyptica feat Lzzy Hale - Talk To Me

Having first mooted the idea of collaborating some years previously, the Finnish symphonic metallers (or “cello-rockers”) have now teamed up with Halestorm’s Lzzy Hale on their moody, hard-hitting new single. "This song has been in our minds for quite some time and we have been waiting for the right moment to finish it," says Apocalyptica founder Eicca Toppinen, "and getting Lzzy to join us and perform in her outstanding way was a dream come true!"

