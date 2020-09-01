Tracks of the Week: new music from Electric Hydra, Little Triggers and more

Fancy some new music that rocks? You've come to the right place – we've got eight first-class tracks from eight very different bands, all of them vying for your affection (and your votes). Plus there's no better way to combat post-bank holiday doziness, or back to school blues, than with some high voltage new catches fresh from the bountiful oceans of rock'n'roll.

But first let's look at last week's leaderboard. Our winners were The Middlenight Men, followed by Blues Pills in second place and Foxy Shazam in third. Congratulations to all three of them! Now, check out this week's tasty selection then vote for your favourite at the foot of this page.

Before all that, though, how about a spin of last week's victorious track? Oooh go on then, here's The Middlenight Men with Rat Star.

Electric Hydra – It Comes Alive

These Swedish rockers initially bonded over a shared love of Kyuss, Black Sabbath, Entombed and Fu Manchu. This comes through in fiery spadefuls on this riffy yet head-spinning new single. “The song is about how your mind takes you to the darkest parts of your imagination,” says bassist Ellinor Andersson. Nice.



Little Triggers - Burn

Hot by name, hot by nature, Brit duo Little Triggers’ new one is a flaming, fuss-free headbanger. Kinda like Rival Sons jamming with Queens Of The Stone Age, at their noisiest and fuzziest, with a Jack White-esque blast of vocals at the end. No hesitation, no questions; just balls-to-the-wall rocking.



The Struts with Albert Hammond Jr - Another Hit Of Showmanship

The glam-tastic, feelgood Brits have joined forces with The Strokes’ guitarist on this gleaming, sunshine-in-a-garage anthem for the last days of summer. Fire up the ipod and call Julian Casablancas; it’s time to party like it’s 2001.

Brothers Osborne - Skeletons

The title track of the Nashville-based (Maryland-born) siblings is a commanding, come-hither mix of rootsy rock stomping and funky jibes – all velvet vocals and snarling guitars. And skeletons, naturally. Like what you hear? Check out this and more on their new album, on sale October 9th.

Frank Marino - Something's Comin' Our Way (Live)



Eight minutes of classic bluesy guitar mastery from the driving force behind Canadian rockers Mahogany Rush. An oft-underrated figure, in the grand scheme of things, Italian-Canadian virtuoso Marino is on blinding form here – showcasing the sort of technically dazzling but loose, melodic action that’ll sit well with guitarists and non-players alike. Taken from his new live DVD.

These Wicked Rivers - Won’t Be Broken

One of our favourite tracks from TWR’s debut album, Won’t Be Broken is a moody, enveloping swirl of heavy southern tones, modern hard rock and 70s psychedelic bluesiness (you can hear their formative years of listening to bands like Cream and Pink Floyd, alongside all the chunky southern rock swagger). If the likes of Crobot and Black Stone Cherry do it for you, you’ll enjoy this.

Corey Taylor - Black Eyes Blue

The Slipknot/Stone Sour frontman embraces his melodic 80s rock side on this oomphy, catchy slice of his upcoming debut solo album. If you thought Taylor was all about the metal and horror movie-ready masks, this provides serious evidence to the contrary.

Brent Cobb - Shut Up And Sing

Should singers air their views on current affairs, however polarising they may be? Or just “shut up and sing”? Georgia native Brent Cobb asks these questions on this pensive mesh of Neil Young, Dylan and Jack White-esque qualities. It may seem gentle at first, but those haunting fiddle strains and Cobb’s own soft, understated yet quietly soul-piercing voice help it linger in the mind long after the final notes have faded.



