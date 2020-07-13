Tracks of the Week: new music from Deep Purple, All Them Witches and more

Eight songs, eight bands, eight possible winners of Classic Rock's Tracks Of The Week. Who's done the best job, and therefore deserves to emerge victorious? You decide. Check out the scorching shortlist below, then vote for your favourite using our poll at the foot of this page.

Last week’s winner was Jim Kirkpatrick, followed by Echobats in second place and Karobela in third. Enjoy a spin of Jim's winning single, then dive into this week's list and vote with all your might.

Deep Purple - Nothing At All

Retirement was on the cards. Hell, it was all but signed off, with 2017’s InFinite teed up as their last – not to mention the subsequent tour named ‘The Long Goodbye’. Still, things change, and with new material as fresh-sounding and unbloated as this, it’s clear that Messrs Gillan, Paice, Glover, Morse and Airey aren’t done yet. It bodes well for Whoosh!, the brand new Deep Purple album, which goes on sale in August.

Band updates, music and more I Deep Purple are also selling T-shirts to help raise cash for their road crew

The Lemon Twigs - Live In Favour Of Tomorrow

Long Island’s D’Addario brothers have stirred up a jangling, sugar-sweet ice cream soda of 60s West Coast psychedelia, early Beatles touches and dashes of Crosby, Stills & Nash. Like what you hear, and fancy some more? The new album, Songs For The General Public, is out on August 21.

Pre-order the new album here.

All The Witches - The Children Of Coyote Woman

Keep on tripping out now with Nashville’s renegade masters of textured, alternative psych rock hoodoo. The Children Of Coyote Woman is softer and more wistful than most of our favourites from their back catalogue, but no less potent for it. In three and a half concise minutes it swirls together the darkest shades of outlaw country, American gothic and blues. Promising omens for their next LP, which comes out in September.

Pre-order the new album Nothing As The Ideal.

Cherry Truck - Love Become Law

It started out, as many things do these days, on Zoom. Monster Truck appeared as guests on Black Stone Cherry’s streamed ‘Cherry Chat’ sessions, when the two bands decided to write a song together – posting virtual writing sessions online. The end result? This dirty, swaggering sucker punch of hard bluesy rock and heartfelt solidarity, with all proceeds going to Black Lives Matter Foundation and The Boys and Girls Club of America. Nice.

Buy and stream the song here.

Robert Jon & The Wreck - Do You Remember

Accompanied by sepia-tinted footage of the band as kids and teenagers, this single from 2020 album, Last Light On The Highway, features the sort of twin-lead guitars and lusty roots rock’n’roll of which The Allman Brothers and (more recently) Blackberry Smoke would approve. If you’re a fan of The Sheepdogs’ brand of sunshiney, 70s revivalism – and of 70s rock generally, let's be honest – you’ll love this.

Band updates, music and more.

Harriet Comfort - Time Is Now

The debut single from these London-based indie rockers packs an energetic classy punch. Charged with urgency, driving guitars and commanding vocals – morphing into a darker bridge section, backed by haunting, atmospheric keys – it’s a fizzy, snappy call to arms with deceptive layers of depth.

Band updates, music and more.

Massive Wagons - The Curry Song

Yes folks it is literally a song about curry (the first lyrics could’ve been read straight from a takeaway menu; maybe they were...) but if you think that makes it purely gimmicky – or the work of a band trying to be funny at the expense of actual musical merit – think again. The Curry Song pops and punches out with zeal, not taking itself too seriously (see the riffy call n’ response: ‘I say Rogan you say MOSH!’) or too un-seriously.

Pre-order new album House Of Noise.

Slaves To Humanity - Behind My Back

We’re finishing up in Orange County, California this week with rising rockers Slaves To Humanity, whose upcoming album includes Rivals Sons’ Scott Holiday on its list of producers. Since forming in March 2019 they’ve peddled a style they call ‘Sunset grunge’. What exactly is that? The sound of 80s/90s Seattle with more sunshine? Slick, beefy 21st century rock with a spring in its step and a moody backdrop? See what you think...

Band updates, music and more.