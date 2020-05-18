Tracks of the Week: new music from Crown Lands, Fantastic Negrito and more

Need something to fill the hole in your soul after the weekend’s Covid-cancelled Eurovision Song Contest? Just kidding, let’s have us some rock! We’ve assembled eight of the best new tracks out there for your delectation and judgement. Who will emerge victorious? You decide.

Last week’s poll was topped by Devilfire ft Eric Dover, followed by Colorstone in second place and Blackberry Smoke in third. Congratulations to all three of them! Give our winning track a spin below, then check out this week's selection and vote for your favourite using the poll at the foot of this page.

Crown Lands - Howlin' Back

Short, sharp and blazing hot, this tight yet pleasingly unhinged new single from the Canadian duo veers between scuzzy wild boy blues and silky psychedelia. Old-school without sounding...well, old. They should have been on tour by now but, like so many others, the dates have been postponed. See you there when they do happen.

Pre-order tickets for their 2021 UK shows (and check out updates)

Fantastic Negrito - How Long?

Xavier Dphrepaulezz AKA Fantastic Negrito has struck gold with this masterful piece of his upcoming album, Have You Lost Your Mind Yet?. If Prince was working today, and left alone with a state-of-the-art mixing desk and a stack of old soul and Stones records, you could imagine him coming up with something like this. It’s at the brooding, downbeat end of FN’s spectrum and gorgeous with it. Fantastic by name, fantastic by nature.

Pre-order Have You Lost Your Mind Yet?

Brothers Osborne - All Night

We’re heading to Nashville next (in our minds at least) to check out the Brothers Osbornes’ head-bobbing, toe-tapping new tune. If you like your rock’n’roll with a hearty side of country, this is for you. Singing brother TJ has one of the hottest croons in Music City, while guitarist John has one of those deceptively rich styles – sounds dead straight-ahead at first, before twisting in all kinds of fun, funky, jazzy directions, eyes firmly on the groove all the while.

Pre-order tour tickets (and check out updates)

Samantha Fish - Dream Girl

This latest single from the singer/guitarist builds on her reputation as one of modern blues’ most eclectic figures. As a guitarist Fish can rock out and noodle with the best of them, but here she’s on soulfully downtempo form, all dulcet harmonies, delicately picked six-string lines and organ whispers. “The video has ‘real-life Samantha’ looking for answers and inspiration,” she says. “The heroine in the story might have all the pieces of what she's looking to be, but she is still wandering through a fairy tale. There are no happy endings when you are trying to measure up for someone else.”

Pick up signed vinyl, CDs and other merchandise

Ruff Majik - All You Need Is Speed

Ever imagined what Uncle Acid & The Deadbeats might sound like after inhaling a load of Wolfmother records, then downing a large pot of really strong coffee? May we suggest you turn your attention to exhibit A: this fearsome chuggernaut of a tune from South African 'rot'n'roll' five-piece Ruff Majik, complete with head-spinning video (expect snakes, ice creams, walking axes, giant dice and more – and all of it in dizzying succession...if that sounds trippy, it's because it is).

Buy or stream here I Check out band updates and music

Volbeat - Leviathan

The Danish arena metallers are in handsomely melodic yet meaty form on this latest single from Rewind, Replay, Rebound. By turns galloping and machine gun-like, it’s music to make you want to lift weights, get a tattoo or three and drive a motorbike into some majestic, craggy mountains... Hey, we can all have post-Covid daydreams, right?

Pick up a copy of Rewind, Replay, Rebound

Primal Fear - Along Came The Devil

Here’s what you need to know about this meat n’ shriek fest from Germany’s Judas Priest-esque power metallers. It’s called Along Came The Devil. The riffs sound as though they were raised on protein shakes and the raw flesh of their enemies. The album from which it’s taken is called Metal Commando…. CLEARLY this can only go well. Fire up the Arnie box-set and call Rob Halford; we’re coming over.

Pre-order Metal Commando here

Bersærk - Blod & Stål

We’ll leave you with this heady, riffy number from Denmark that mixes roared Danish lyrics with heavy, stoney qualities, woozy desert rock grooviness and jabs of alt noise. Apparently they’re killer live, too (well, with a name like ‘Beserk’ it’d be rude for them not to be, right?).

Stream and download here