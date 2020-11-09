Tracks of the Week: New music from Black Spiders, Alter Bridge and more

In a year that's so far lasted for somewhere north of 300 weeks, we're delighted to be able to report that we're about to hold an election that won't need any of the following: 1) lawyers; 2) a recount; 3) the approval of a major media network; and 4) Rudy Giuliani holding a press conference next to a dildo store in a Philadelphia car park.

Why? Because we're choosing our Track of the Week, not the reader of the Free World. But first, here's the results of last week's electoral college.

Third place 🥉: Love Gang - Dead Man's Game

Second place: 🥈 : Black Stone Cherry - In Love With The Pain

First place 🥇: Cats In Space - I Fell Out Of Love With Rock'N'Roll

So congratulations to Cats In Space, Presidents-of-rock-elect. Here's their winning manifesto, and don't forgot to vote for your new favourite at the bottom of the page.

Black Spiders - Fly In The Soup

After three years on hiatus and six years without new music, Yorkshire’s no-bullshit rock’n’rollers are back with a hairy, hooky two-fingered salute to the petrol-lit fire that is 2020. “The sentiment of it is, ‘We’re back and here to annoy you, so deal with it!’” says frontman Pete Spiby. They’ll be the fly (or, indeed, the spider) in your soup. Yeah.

Alter Bridge - Last Rites

The good vibes continue with this brand new track from Messrs Kennedy, Tremonti, Philips and Marshall. A moody, heavyweight beefcake of a tune – all barely compressed rage, Alice In Chains darkness and Tremonti revelling in his metallest side – it’ll sock you in the teeth and drag you down to hell. In a good way.

King King - Dance Together

Okay we know it’s Monday, but if you need a last dose of weekend juju to sweeten the start of your week, this is what you need. One of our favourites on Alan Nimmo and friends’ new record, Maverick, Dance Together is a hip-shaking affair with enough feel-good nods to Free to see you right through winter. It makes us think of that moment at weddings when everyone gets up and does that part-dance-part-walk shimmy over to the dance floor.

Taylor Locke - The Bitter End

More people should know about Taylor Locke. The LA-based producer/guitarist/singer-songwriter has an interesting CV (co-founder of pop rockers Rooney, co-writer of the musical Don’t Stop: The Story Of Fleetwood Mac, session guy with the likes of Robert Joseph Manning Jr…) much of which pours into this bittersweet, cautiously optimistic cocktail of sugar, cynicism and sunshine. It’s kinda like something Tom Petty might have written with Jellyfish, if they’d taken a drive down the Pacific Coast Highway together.

Broken Witt Rebels - Take It

Don’t let the fact that this was written for a video game (the off-road racing series DIRT 5) put you off – the Brummie rockers’ new single is a gutsy, organic floor-filler in its own right. The central hook made us think of a fuller, meatier version of The Strokes’ Room On Fire, while Danny Core’s vocals sustain their touch of contemporary Nashville polish. Tasty.

Atari Ferrari - Heartbreaker

Gilmour-esque guitar strains make a seductive, blissed-out opening for the Washington rockers' new single. Formed from the ashes of a one-night-only David Bowie tribute, Atari Ferrari have an ear for melody and thoughtful nostalgia that makes them feel both fresh and beautifully familiar. If Heartbreaker is anything to go by, the pandemic hasn't stood in their way.

Smalltown Tigers - Darling Please

This Italian punk trio cut their teeth playing Ramones songs at squats and beach parties, "spreading their love for surfing and punk rock" in the process. You can definitely hear all that in new single Darling Please, boosted with an atmospheric sheen of darkness leftover from Halloween – not to mention suitably witchy campfire imagery in the video.

Foo Fighters - Shame Shame

Back in May, Foo-in-chief Dave Grohl told LA radio station ALT 98.7 FM that the next album from the band would sound like David Bowie's Let's Dance. And you know what? The first taster is here, and the Grohl-man is true to his word. Shame Shame (rhymes with Fame) does indeed sound like Bowie, with a tight funk rhythm and strings that swoop in during the chorus to provide necessary warmth. It's not an obvious first single, but it's no less alluring for that. Interesting stuff.

