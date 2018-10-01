Tracks of the Week: new music and videos from Nazareth, Nita Strauss and more

Welcome to the latest edition of Classic Rock’s Tracks Of The Week, now coming at you every Monday. We hope our selection of the best new music will set you up nicely for the week ahead, but first let’s look at our last round-up’s winners:

1. Matt Pearce & The Mutiny - Set Me Free

2. The Struts - Primadonna Like Me

3. Rival Sons - Do Your Worst

Congratulations to Matt Pearce! And also to The Struts and Rival Sons, who weren't far behind in second and third places.

Tequila Mockingbyrd – Pretty Picture

We’ll kick things off in style with this hearty, catchy new slab from Anglo-Aussie trio Tequila Mockingbyrd. Mixing beefy, riffy rock’n’roll with a touch of ‘90s sassiness, this gets full marks for grrrl power and straight-up rock oomph. We’re keeping our eyes peeled for their new album, so watch this space...

Slash ft Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators - Driving Rain

This hooky, propulsive highlight from Living The Dream features Slash and co in puppet form – plus a cast of other puppet people, engaged in a tale of fractious relationships, cars and conflict. According to Slash, the idea came about when the live action ideas suggested by the video directors “weren’t any fun at all.” We reckon the finished product is still a bit dark, but inherently funnier and less sullen.

Jetbone - Chickadee

Next up we’ve got a swaggering piece of retro fun, courtesy Swedish rock’n’rollers Jetbone. There’s electric blues, soul and funky attitude wrapped up in one classic rocking package (complete with nifty soloing and brass blasts). They’ve clearly got one foot cosily in the late ‘70s...actually, both feet probably spend a fair bit of time there, but it works well. Check out more on good-time latest album Come Out And Play.

Nita Strauss - Our Most Desperate Hour

The first of two shred-tastic tracks this week, this turbo-charged metallic number is the brainchild of LA-born Nita Strauss (yes she is a descendent of the classical Austrian composer, no her own work does not sound like him...). Originally known for her flash stylings in The Iron Maidens, she’s since played guitar for Alice Cooper as well as various other bands – and now, as we see here, her own solo records. She’s a little muffled by drums in the mix, but still kicks serious ass with here eye-poppingly speedy displays.

Nazareth – Tattooed On My Brain

Many bands would celebrate their 50th anniversary with a nice reissue package, and leave it at that. Scottish rock stalwarts Nazareth are not such a band; they’ve made a brand new album to mark the occasion, and we’re delighted to offer you a taste with this title track. They’ve been dogged by illness and bad luck but here come out fighting with a tasty, guitar-chugging tune and slightly gruesome video (thought ‘tattooed on my brain’ was merely a metaphor? Well...just watch it).

The Brew – Naked As I Stand

Some brooding sounds from the 21st century school of classic rock now, from British trio The Brew. They’ve been quietly peddling away for over a decade now, and while it hasn’t quite brought them fame and fortune it has brought them their fair share of rock-crafting prowess. Check out this and more on new album Art Of Persuasion, on sale in October.

Gus G - Force Majeure (feat Vinnie Moore)

Our second shredder this week is Greek guitarist, and former Ozzy Osbourne sideman, Gus G (or Konstantinos Karamitroudis to his mum) - joined by UFO axeman Vinnie Moore. Tapping into the metal-cum-neoclassical likes of Paul Gilbert, Jason Becker and Tony MacAlpine, plus some of the melodic tone of Joe Satriani, this is a commanding display of fancy fretwork without dissolving into mindless showboating.

Blood Of The Sun – Keep The Lemmy's Coming

We’ll finish with an uptempo dose of full-pelt, organ-whirling hard rock’n’roll from Texas; echoing the ‘70s beefcake likes of Deep Purple, Mountain and Ted Nugent. Like it? Find more on new album Blood’s Thicker Than Love.