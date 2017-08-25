Tracks Of The Week: new music and videos from Ghost, War On Drugs and more...

It’s time for this week’s round of brutal judging and new music-inhalation. But first, let’s take a look at last week’s top three; in reverse order they are…

3. Kadavar – Die Baby Die

2. The Rah’s – The Time Is Now

1. The Darkness – Solid Gold

Great stuff all round, but who’s going to receive the most love and adoration this week? You lot have the power, so get listening and then get voting at the foot of this page. Before that, however, how about some sweary good times with last week’s winners The Darkness? Altogether now “We’re gonna blow peoples’ f**king heads off…”…

Battleme – Testament

Formed from the ashes of Texan hard rockers Lions, Battleme is the stylish brainchild of their former frontman Matt Drenik. Testament is the latest single and comes bearing blues-based riffage of the most swashbuckling calibre. Plus they look brilliant, and Matt gives the most delicious ‘OWW!’ cry we’ve heard all week. Good times all-round. Watch out for upcoming album Cult Psychotica.

Ghost – He Is

Papa Emeritus III/Tobias Forge/the all-round Ghost overlord stars in this gloriously camped up hybrid of Phantom Of The Opera and an evangelist cult gathering. Accompanied by one of the metal Swedes’ most captivating tunes (from stand-out album Meliora) – sweeping choral layers, hypnotic chorus and all – it’s slightly bizarre but befits their enigmatic presence.

Sons Of Texas – Beneath The Riverbed

Time now for some tattooed dudes, carnivorous guitars and troubles with the law in this new tune and video from Sons of Texas. A bit like Black Stone Cherry at their heaviest and hairiest, it’ll kick you cheerfully in the face and then some.

JD McPherson – Lucky Penny

There are whiffs of The Black Keys and Jack White, plus a new load of bluesy hoodoo, in this tasty number from Oklahoma singer/songwriter JD. We’re liking it muchly.

SKAM – Between the Eyes

Very big and very loud (you wouldn’t think there are only three of them), this Leicester troupe blend Clutch-esque grooviness with a dash of stoner fuzz and lashings of classic rock-based riffage on Between The Eyes – the latest single from upcoming new album The Amazing Memoirs Of Geoffrey Goddard. Nice.

Rews – Shine

Creating a similarly groovy, beefily fuzzed up vibe to Royal Blood – albeit slightly poppier, and with more glitter – Shine is the new one from London/Belfast duo Rews, and we’re rather enjoying it. Melodious but baddass. We’ll take that.

War On Drugs – Pain

No a song called Pain doesn’t really scream ‘Friday party time’, but that’s hardly the point with this soft, beautiful number from War On Drugs – occupying that lush, intriguing middle ground between folk, Americana and quality indie rock. One for a calming, contemplative drive home.

H.e.a.t – Redefined

And now for something COMPLETELY different, from one of (arguably) the best bands the 80s never had. Melodic, synth-infused rock at its most feelgood, Redefined is another taste of the Swedish AOR-ers’ forthcoming album Into The Great Unknown.