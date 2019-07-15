Tracks of the Week: new music and videos from Clutch, Status Quo and more

G'day cats n' kittens, and welcome to another deep-dive into the world of new rock'n'roll - and what a bountiful world it is, as old and new bands alike prepare to release albums and tour through the summer. But first let's look at last week's top three as voted for by you, in reverse order:

3. Mini Simmons - A Way With Murder

2. Stevie D feat. Corey Glover - Your Time Has Run Out

1. Bourbon House - Devil On My Heels

Congratulations Bourbon House! And hats off to Stevie D and Mini Simmons for quality second and third place tunes. Now, get stuck into this new lot then vote for your favourite at the foot of this page. But first it's over to last week's champions...

Clutch - Precious And Grace

The next in Clutch’s from-the-vault series is a smokin’ take on this ZZ Top number – though honestly it already feels like it could’ve been a Clutch track (all those weathered bluesy grooves and talk of “supernatural delights”) in some sort of cool DC-meets-Texas parallel universe. Rendered inimitably theirs as Tim Sult’s effects-y guitar soloing kicks in, it gets hazier before clapping to a snappy halt.

Scarlet Rebels - No One Else To Blame

We really like this brooding yet punchy, confident new one from Welsh melodic rockers Scarlet Rebels – originally formed from the ashes of V0iD. No One Else To Blame mixes hard-as-nails rock chops with a soaring, alt-rocking chorus that would appeal to rock enthusiasts and more mainstream passers-by.

Samantha Fish - Bulletproof

Next up we've got a mix of raw cigar box slide, slick verse beats and big Green Bullet-y chorus vocals. Kansas-born singer/guitarist Fish tends to crop up in discussions about ‘female blues guitarists’ (women can do that?! Holy crap!...) but she’s no purist, and though this is obviously a bluesy track there’s an edge to it that cuts through the kind of meat n’ potatoes and/or needlessly noodly material that can feel rife in blues guitar-slinger world.

Dirty Honey - When I’m Gone

Yesterday (Sunday 14 July) was WWE’s Extreme Rules 2019 event, and we’re rather taken by its official theme song so wanted to share it with you guys. Los Angeles foursome Dirty Honey sound like the laid-back, bright-eyed children Guns N’ Roses never realised they had (we’d bet that singer Marc LaBelle grew up singing along with Axl Rose into his hairbrush). They are touring with Slash this summer, however, so maybe they did realise...

Gwyn Ashton - Take Yourself Away

Dark, filthy grooves and blues n’ roll, with nicely rabid whispers of Jim Jones, from the Welsh/Aussie singer and six-stringer. Taken from Sonic Blues Preachers, Ashton’s upcoming record made with Aussie sticksman John Freeman (formerly of Bon Scott’s pre-AC/DC band Fraternity) which is described as “funky, dirty, bluesy rock n’ roll laced with some Mississippi Delta-inspired 12-string acoustic slide material”. We look forward to checking out more of it...

Status Quo - Backbone

Rossi and chums are back with an all-new album, and this is the first taste. And do you know what? It's really rather good. With 33-year-old guitarist Richie Malone in the late Parfitt's place, it's obviously a different Quo even if they've not strayed too from the foundations that have served them for so long. Sweet, snappy, toe-tapping, titular refrain that'll stick to your brain like glue... We'll take it.

Black Star Riders - Ain’t The End Of The World

Thriving as a rock band in their own right, rather than a watered down Thin Lizzy, Black Star Riders have actually just released a very Thin Lizzy-ish new single. Ricky Warwick’s vocals, those twin-lead harmonies... But it all works to feel-good, lyrically literate effect. Yes the influence isn’t worn so much on their sleeves as all over their shirts (or in their blood, even), but it’s still a cracker. And that’s ultimately what matters.

Gorilla Riot - Young Guns

We'll leave you this week with the latest single from Manchester rockers Gorilla Riot. If Guns N' Roses, Soundgarden and Alice In Chains got a bit stoned and had a jam at a blues night, this could've been the result. Sweet guitar solo, too.