Tracks Of The Week: new music from The Temperance Movement, Black Moth and more

Welcome to another edition of Classic Rock’s Tracks Of The Week, where brand new faces sit alongside the stars of rock’n’roll. As long as the music’s good, we’re up for hearing it. But which of the songs below will you like best? Last week you voted these guys as your top three:

3. The People The Poet – Where Dandelions Roar

2. Thunder – Backstreet Symphony

1. Hell’s Addiction – We’re On Fire

Well done to them! Now, go forth and check out this week's smorgasbord.

The Temperance Movement – The Way It Was And The Way It Is Now

The new album, A Deeper Cut, has hit the UK top 10, and what better a way to celebrate than with this excellent live recording of one it’s highlights? One of the more raucous moments on a record filled with softer gems, it was a quality moment in their recent Youtube session.

Pink Hotel – Passengers

Pink Hotel might be a young troupe from the UK but they play the kind of stadium-sized heartland rock, laced with gnarly introspection, that the likes of Brian Fallon would be proud of. If the likes of Springsteen and The Gaslight Anthem do it for you, these guys definitely will.

Black Label Society – A Love Unreal

The grim reaper gets a cuddly makeover as a guitar-toting, loved-up landscape gardener in this new BLS video. It’s a likeable vignette of macabre humour and silly fun to accompany Zakk and co’s oomph-packed dose of hearty, stoner-edged grooves.

Myles Kennedy – Devil On The Wall

An interesting blend of jangling countrified sensibilities and brooding singer-songwriter introspection now, taken from Mr Kennedy’s anticipated solo debut Year Of The Tiger. It’s very different to his hard rock work with Alter Bridge, and (provided you’re not only interested in him for his heavy prowess) a flattering reflection of his broad palette of musical tastes.

Black Moth – Sisters Of The Stone

Now for a galloping, doomy but hooky “anthem for wronged women”, courtesy of part-Leeds, part-London crew Black Moth. If Black Sabbath were locked in a room with L7 and Uncle Acid & The Deadbeats, they might’ve made something like this – which, in our book, is no bad thing at all. Tasty and powerful.

The Dirty Thrills – The Brave

Vandenberg’s MoonKings – Reputation

Adrian Vandenberg, of Whitesnake and Vandenberg fame, is the brains behind this strapping, swaggering dose of Friday-friendly fun. Taken from upcoming album MKII it packs in more than enough riffed-up protein to see you through any end-of-the-week pain and into the weekend.

Krishaanu – Mostishko

We’re finishing with a bit of a curveball this week, but one that we rather like. The work of Kolkata-based artist Krishaanu Mitra, Mostishko is a catchy, upbeat but pensive piece of pop-infused rock – swirling into spacier territory in the bridge section – sang in Bengali. All accompanied by quietly compelling video footage from his homeland.